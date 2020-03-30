Florida education commissioner recommends schools stay closed through May 1

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Florida Education Commissioner Richard Corcoran has recommended that school districts in the state keep campuses closed through May 1 as cases of the novel coronavirus continue to skyrocket.

The school districts in Clay and Flagler counties have already announced they will follow the recommendation from the Florida Department of Education and keep schools closed during April. It wasn’t immediately clear if all school districts in the state will follow suit.

News from the Florida Department of Education pic.twitter.com/0rFNNNeZhT — Flagler Schools (@FlaglerSchools) March 30, 2020

Corcoran originally closed schools through April 15, but a lot has changed since he first made that recommendation two weeks ago. Then, there were just over 200 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the state. As of Monday afternoon, there were over 5,400 confirmed cases in Florida.

Students across the state transitioned to remote learning after campuses shut down and will continue until at least May 1. The plan, for now, is to reopen schools on May 4, but that could change.

“Rest assured that Clay County District Schools stands prepared to continue supporting students’ learning during this extended closure using the Instructional Continuity Plan,” the district said in a Facebook post.

DeSantis said two weeks ago he wasn’t ready to mandate that K-12 students continue virtual and distance learning for the rest of the school year, but didn’t rule it out.

The last day of school for Clay County students is June 3 and the last day for Duval County students is May 29.