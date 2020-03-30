Governor DeSantis, wife welcome 3rd child to family

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A hearty “Congratulations!” is in order for Gov. Ron DeSantis and his wife! They welcomed a baby girl into the world, Casey DeSantis announced on Monday.

“Ron and I are beyond blessed to welcome our new baby girl, Mamie to the world,” the announcement said.

Maimie entered the world weighing 7 pounds, 4 ounces.

“She was the smallest of the bunch, but she is already holding her own,” Casey DeSantis said.

Madison and Mason, the couple’s older children, were very excited to meet their new baby sister.