Governor DeSantis, wife welcome 3rd child to family
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A hearty “Congratulations!” is in order for Gov. Ron DeSantis and his wife! They welcomed a baby girl into the world, Casey DeSantis announced on Monday.
“Ron and I are beyond blessed to welcome our new baby girl, Mamie to the world,” the announcement said.
Maimie entered the world weighing 7 pounds, 4 ounces.
“She was the smallest of the bunch, but she is already holding her own,” Casey DeSantis said.
Madison and Mason, the couple’s older children, were very excited to meet their new baby sister.
Ron and I are beyond blessed to welcome our new baby girl, Mamie to the world. At 7 lbs 4 oz she was the smallest of the bunch, but she is already holding her own. Madison and Mason are so excited for their new baby sister! pic.twitter.com/R4kgx9a8Ii— Casey DeSantis (@FLCaseyDeSantis) March 30, 2020
Copyright 2020 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.