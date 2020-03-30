Local farm now offering delivery options for fresh produce during COVID-19

A local farm who usually sell their produce at the Riverside Arts Market has revamped it’s way of providing the community with fresh produce.

Down to Earth Farm has partnered up with Community Loaves and is now offering organically grown produce on Saturday mornings outside the organic bakery from 9am-12pm.

They are also offering Saturday delivery options to a list of neighborhoods including Riverside, Murray Hill, Ortega and Springfield, the delivery charge is $5 with a minimum order of $15. All orders can be sent to downtoearthjax@gmail.com.

For more information on their new delivery options and guidelines you can check out their Facebook page, Down to Earth Farm.