$500 grant available for restaurant employees impacted by COVID-19

It’s hard to say which industry in the United States has suffered the most adverse effects of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The recent disruption of Chinese suppliers is weighing on the auto manufacturing subsector, as auto titans like General Motors and Fiat Chrysler rely on China for key automotive components.

The trillion-dollar tourism industry in the US is experiencing drastic declines in light of travel restrictions.

In the restaurant and service industry, roughly 30,000 restaurants have already closed for good across the country. At least 110,000 more businesses are expected to shutter in the next month, according to estimates by the National Restaurant Association.

As for employees, more than three million people working in restaurants lost their jobs in the first 22 days of March, as the coronavirus outbreak swept the US.

The federal government is issuing an emergency stimulus check to try and help every person affected by the outbreak, but there’s another grant being made available to try and rescue unemployed restaurant workers.

The National Restaurant Association Educational Foundation created the Restaurant Employee Relief Fund which will provide $500 grants to restaurant industry employees who have been adversely impacted by COVID-19, financially, whether through a decrease in wages or loss of employment.

Don’t wait to apply. Grants will be awarded on a first-come-first-serve basis to people who meet the eligibility criteria.

How do I qualify? Funds will be available for restaurant employees who can demonstrate that they:

Worked on a part- or full-time basis in the restaurant industry for at least 90 days in the past year; and

Have had a primary source of income in the restaurant industry for the last year; and

Have experienced a decrease in wages or loss of job on or after March 10, 2020; and

Live in the United States, an overseas U.S. military base, or any U.S. territory; and

Are over the age of legal majority in their U.S. state or territory.

Applications will open on Thursday, April 2. Apply here. You can also donate to the fund.