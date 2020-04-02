Clay County Agricultural Fair is going virtual, along with the rides

CLAY COUNTY, Fla. – You won’t be able to head out to the Clay County Agricultural Fair in 2020 due to the coronavirus, however, the fair is still offering “virtual rides” on its Facebook page!

News4Jax Meteorologist Richard Nunn was part of the virtual opening day ceremony (the video you see of the crowds is from last year), which was posted to Facebook around 2 p.m. Thursday.

Starting at 3 p.m., the fair began posting videos shared by people who visited the fair in the past. The first video was taken aboard the Spaceport.

Take a ride by clicking below! Head to its Facebook page, where the fair should be adding more videos throughout the day Thursday.

The fair is planning events every day through April 11. On Friday, or Celebrate Clay Day, the fair is posting its fireworks show at 9 p.m.

On Saturday, the fair is celebrating health care workers, asking for people to draw a picture or a card thanking hospital staff for their hard work. On Sunday, you can tune in to its Facebook page for goat yoga at 1 p.m.

Those are just some of the things the fair is planning. Click here for the entire virtual fair schedule.