Nassau County School District suspends meal delivery for students

NASSAU COUNTY, Fla. – The Nassau County School District has suspended its bus route meal delivery program for students.

The district said the move comes in response to Gov. Ron DeSantis’s safer-at-home order and is meant to minimize the possibility of exposing students and staff to the novel coronavirus.

Buses were used to deliver meals and schoolwork at bus stops three times per week.

Meals will still be available at drive-thru sites at Southside Elementary, Yulee Middle School, Callahan Elementary and Hilliard Middle Senior High.

The district said it is also adding Bryceville Elementary as a drive-thru site, but the hours at all five sites will be reduced from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

“This was a difficult decision since we realize that the bus routes benefited thousands of children in Nassau County this week,” the district wrote in a statement posted to Facebook on Friday. “However, with the new order, the District would not have the staff to continue this service. This operation required over 100 bus drivers and food service workers, many of whom are elderly and/or have underlying medical conditions requiring them to stay at home.”

The district said the service could restart down the road.