Pop superstar Usher serenades Jacksonville healthcare worker to lift her spirits

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – All across the world people’s daily lives have been flipped upside down by COVID-19, but it has also brought out the good in some people.

A Jacksonville mother of four, Colleen Moore, was feeling down about social distancing when she went on Instagram and saw one of her favorite celebrities, pop superstar Usher, was live online.

What she didn’t know was that he was going to sing to her personally.

Just days after social distancing was required in Jacksonville, celebrity singer Usher decided he was going to randomly pick people to sing with him. All they had to do was post their favorite Usher song on his Instagram live.

Teasing that she better not mess up, Usher randomly chose Moore to sing with him, his 2004 hit “Caught Up.”

Moore told News4Jax by phone she couldn’t believe he chose her.

“I thought it was a joke. Then my daughter said no it’s real. Answer the phone, answer the phone. I completely froze, I froze up,” Moore said.

Colleen Moore, a Jacksonville mother of four and a health care worker, with her family. (News4Jax)

Usher decided he wanted to make everyone better with a short song.

“Just sending a little positive love, good energy. A lot of people are going through a lot right now... Just showing a little love out, alright?” Usher said in the live video.

It was a simple song that made a positive difference in Moore’s life. She’s a mother of four and she works at a local hospital among COVID-19 patients.

“I was under a lot of stress at that time trying to work and home school. It’s a lot right now. And to have someone reach out to you and give you encouraging words it really made my day,” Moore said.

Usher even signed off by blowing a kiss to Moore through the phone. Moore said that Usher’s song to her continues to motivate her everyday.