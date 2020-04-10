Get up early Saturday for free Easter lilies

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Loop’s Nursery is partnering with News4Jax to give out Easter lilies to anyone who can come to WJXT’s parking lot between 7-9 a.m. Saturday.

Just drive up, pop the trunk or liftgate and the lilies will be placed into the vehicle. Social distancing will be strictly enforced.

WJXT, Channel 4 is located at 4 Broadcast Place. Click for directions