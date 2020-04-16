65ºF

SJSO, Flagler College creates coloring book pages for kids

Carianne Luter, Social Media Producer

St. Johns County Sheriff's Office
ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. – The St. Johns County Sheriff’s Office partnered with Flagler College to create a coloring book.

Artists may notice some of the locations in the pages. They are all about St. Johns County and the sheriff’s office.

“We were getting ready to start printing it before COVID-19 happened,” the St. Johns County Sheriff’s Office said.

Two pages of the coloring book dropped online for families to color.

COLORING BOOK PAGE 1: https://bit.ly/3c2OEEU

COLORING BOOK PAGE 2: https://bit.ly/2K6lybQ

