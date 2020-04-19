Man hospitalized after shooting in Hyde Park

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – According to the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office, one man was hospitalized after a shooting in the 2400 block of Hugh Edwards Drive Saturday evening.

Officers arrived at aprroximately 7:45 p.m. where they found the man had been shot. He was transported to a local hospital, but his injuries were not life-threatening.

No further information was provided about a suspect at this time.

JSO is asking anyone with information about the shooting to call their non-emergency number at (904)630-0500, email JSOcrimetips@jaxsheriff.org or call the CrimeStoppers hotline at (866) 845-tips to remain anonymous.