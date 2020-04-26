JSO: Man injured in Soutel Drive carjacking shooting

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A man was injured during a carjacking near the 5200 block of Soutel Drive early Sunday morning, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office.

JSO says officers were called to the scene in reference to a carjacking with an individual shot at around 2:00 a.m.

That’s where officers found a wounded man. He was transported via JFRD to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Officers then searched the area and found a suspect. That person was taken into custody without incident.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to contact the JSO at (904) 630-0500 or call Crime Stoppers to remain anonymous.