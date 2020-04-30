Lake City man charged with sexual battery on 4-year-old girl

LAKE CITY, Fla. – Deputies have arrested a Lake City man after the mother of a 4-year-old girl reported that her daughter was sexually abused, according to a report from the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office.

The arrest report states that the mother was having a private conversation with her daughter when the 4-year-old told her that she was touched inappropriately by Jared Willis, 35.

According to the report, the incident happened at Willis’ home when the girl was being babysat by the 35-year-old’s wife. An investigator said that the child had been babysat at the home four times per week and that other small children had been in Willis’ presence.

Much of the report was redacted. On Wednesday afternoon, deputies said, Willis was taken into custody and charged with capital sexual battery. He was ordered held without bond.