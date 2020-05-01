8-year-old girl attacked by dog at public park in Clay County, family says

CLAY COUNTY, Fla. – An eight-year-old Clay County girl is recovering from a dog bite that happened at a public park along the St. Johns River.

The attack happened on April 18 at Williams Park in south Green Cove Springs. The girl’s mother reached out to News4Jax in hopes of finding who the dog belongs to.

“I was scared!” Emma Greenberg said.

“When we first walked into the water, the dog started barking, so me, Emma and Taylor backed up and the lady said the dog doesn’t bite, it’s nice. The lady had the dog on a leash and I guess when the dog ran and bit Emma, the dog was off the leash or the lady let the dog go," said Olyvia Coker, the victim’s cousin.

According to a spokesperson with Clay County, leashed dogs are allowed at Williams Park Kayak Launch where the incident allegedly happened.

The child’s mother Elizabeth Kearns says she is upset with the owners of the dog.

“If this was me, I could never imagine just leaving a little girl here, with no cell phone, no person over 18, for help and just leaving her and she’s bleeding there. Where’s your heart people?" Kearns said. “I would like to find these people.”

Clay County Animal Services is investigating.

The girls said the dog belonged to a man and a woman who were driving a yellow and black pickup truck.

Anyone with more information about the incident is asked to call Clay County Animal Services.