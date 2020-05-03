Search for missing elderly man in Five Points

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is actively looking for a missing elderly man with memory issues who has been missing since Saturday night.

Police say Bobby Lee Carithers, 79, left his home just after 7:00 p.m. on to go for a walk, but never returned.

Officers were called to the 2000 block of Park Street early Sunday morning when he failed to make his way back home and police have been looking for the senior citizen since.

JSO says the 79-year-old has memory issues and a noticeable limp that causes him to drag his right leg as he walks. He has hazel-grey eyes, wears glasses and uses a purple walker. It’s unknown what clothing he was wearing at the time of his disappearance.

Anyone who has seen or knows where Mr. Carithers might be is asked to contact JSO immediately at (904) 630-0500.