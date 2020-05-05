Police called to large crowd gathered outside Jacksonville restaurant

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office strike team was called Tuesday to a large crowd gathered in the parking lot of One Night Taco Stand on San Jose Boulevard at Old St. Augustine Road, according to the city.

Three officers could be seen standing back while they awaited backup from the strike team.

According to a post on the One Night Taco Stand Facebook page, the restaurant was hosting a “Take-out Tailgate” party for Cinco de Mayo.

The parking lot was packed with people, as well as cars and tents that were on display for a tailgating party. It also appeared to be crowded inside where people were ordering food.

As of about 7:30 p.m., more people were still arriving. It was so crowded that people were making their own parking spaces.

At one point, a man who worked at the restaurant addressed the crowd over a microphone.

“The City of Jacksonville has made an announcement that we have entirely too many people in the parking lot due to the coronavirus. They still want social distancing,” the man said. “We gotta do our part we got to respect the city. We gotta respect each other. So the tailgaters, they’re asking that if you have tents, if you have stuff set up in the parking lot, your chairs, they’re gonna need you to pack those up, and you can still order food. You can still get take out. You can still get your drinks. They’re not worried about that. But we have to start doing what they’ve asked us to do.”

He continued: “We want you all to continue to talk. We want you all to drink tonight. We want you all to eat tonight, don’t stop that. Don’t leave. Don’t leave. Just get it under control.”

News4Jax is at the scene and will update this story as more details become available.