Duval County’s last school day will be May 29, not June 3

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Students who attend public schools in Duval County will have their last day on May 29 as first planned, not June 3 as was announced last Wednesday, according to a report from the Florida Times Union.

Duval County’s school year was pushed back to June 3 to make up for the days lost when Spring Break was extended an extra week due to the coronavirus. The adjusted calendar was using using built-in weather days as instructional days.

But according to a report from the Florida Times Union on Wednesday night, an email that was addressed to teachers announced that the school year would end on May 29 as originally planned after the Florida Department of Education approved a waiver.

As of Wednesday night, the change had not been applied to the calendar on the district’s website.

News4Jax is working to obtain the email sent to teachers.