Police: Boy wounded in shooting on Jacksonville’s Westside

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Officers with the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office were called to a neighborhood on the city’s Westside on Friday night after a reported shooting.

An officer with the Sheriff’s Office said that a boy was wounded in the shooting and that his injuries were not believed to be life-threatening. They were called to the scene on La Ventura Drive at about 9:30 p.m.

The boy was taken to a hospital for treatment. Further details were limited. There was no description of the shooter, who was outstanding.

Anyone with information was asked to contact police.