Family celebrates “Gran-mama” parade for Mother’s Day during the pandemic

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Mother’s Day may look a little different this year. Amidst the COVID-19 Pandemic, families are learning new ways to celebrate while adhering to CDC guidelines.

The Greene Family got creative to celebrate their “Gran-mama” Helen Greene, at a safe, social distance Saturday ahead of Mother’s Day.

“Today we got the family around to celebrate my grandmother, our grandmother. It’s a really special time obviously mothers day weekend, it’s also unprecedented times,” Clayton Levins, Helen’s grandson, said.

The family held a parade around the neighborhood to show their grandmother some love.

“It’s certainly a challenge, we are a close knit family, we like to get together, have a good time share hugs, laughter, and brewskis. We love being around one another. It can be really difficult when you can’t share those experiences," Lebins said. "But at the same time, a lot of folks around the city have family in other states. So we feel really blessed that we are here altogether. We’ve got our grandmother right here with us.. She’s the matriarch of our family, we worship the ground she walks on. We love her to death.”

Levins said it was a special moment to focus on celebration amidst all the madness.

All four of Helen’s living children were a part of the surprise as well as seven of her grandchildren and 10 of her great grand children.