Police search for suspect who pulled gun on Mother’s Day shoppers

Orlando Police released surveillance video in hopes to identify the suspect

Chloe Walker, Associate producer

Orlando Police posted surveillance video of a suspect who pulled a gun on shoppers inside a Publix Saturday, the day before Mother's Day.
ORLANDO, Fla. – The Orlando Police Department posted surveillance video from a Publix where a man pulled a gun on shoppers Saturday, the day before Mother’s Day.

The post read, “[the suspect] appeared to go from shopping for flowers, balloons, & steaks - to scaring a lot of people.”

Anyone who recognizes the man in the video or has further information is asked to contact the Orlando Police or call Crimeline Florida at 800-423-TIPS.

