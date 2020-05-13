Police search for suspect who pulled gun on Mother’s Day shoppers

ORLANDO, Fla. – The Orlando Police Department posted surveillance video from a Publix where a man pulled a gun on shoppers Saturday, the day before Mother’s Day.

WHO IS HE: We're hoping new surveillance video will help us identify a man who pulled out a gun in Publix the day before Mother's Day! He appeared to go from shopping for flowers, balloons, & steaks - to scaring a lot of people. Call us or @CrimelineFL 800-423-TIPS w/ any info. pic.twitter.com/gis3oPXB5f — Orlando Police (@OrlandoPolice) May 12, 2020

The post read, “[the suspect] appeared to go from shopping for flowers, balloons, & steaks - to scaring a lot of people.”

Anyone who recognizes the man in the video or has further information is asked to contact the Orlando Police or call Crimeline Florida at 800-423-TIPS.