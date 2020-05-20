What to know if you’re looking for a job in Northeast Florida

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – While it may feel like much of the economy has shut down during the coronavirus pandemic, there are thousands of jobs available across Northeast Florida, but figuring out who’s hiring can feel impossible.

Ron Whittington with CareerSource Northeast Florida said it’s easier to find a job than you might think.

“This is a lot better of a situation, and it may not feel like it, than in 2008 because that was a total collapse and there weren’t jobs to be found," Whittington told News4Jax. “There are positions out there, there is hope, and there is people with positions looking to fill them.”

CareerSource Northeast Florida is a free service that connects people with jobs.

Starting on Tuesday, May 26, CareerSource Northeast Florida will have seven in-person centers up and running. But to take advantage of this opportunity, job seekers must make an appointment.

“We’ve been offering these services virtually (and) by phone when we closed the career center back in mid-March, but the problem is many people don’t have internet access and maybe need that one-on-one counseling to put their resumé together,” Whittington said.

To make an appointment for a visit at one of these career centers, just visit the CareerSource website.

Below are a few things to keep in mind before you go:

To ensure proper social distancing standards and occupancy levels, customers may not bring along children or other persons unless to assist for ADA purposes;

In consideration of CDC guidance to safeguard against the spread of COVID-19, all customers will be screened for signs of illness including taking a temperature reading with a non-contact thermometer. Your temperature must be no higher than 100 degrees to enter the center/facility;

Face coverings such as a surgical or homemade mask are also required.

You also will need the following information to assist with registration:

Your Social Security number;

A working valid email address;

Work history to create (or update) a resumé.

Below is a list of the career centers in Northeast Florida:

Baker County: 1184 South 6th Street Macclenny, FL 32063 Phone: (904) 259-9309

Clay County: 1845 Town Center Blvd., Suite 150 Fleming Island, FL 32003 Phone: (904) 213-3888

Duval County: 5000 Norwood Avenue, Suite 2 Jacksonville, FL 32208 Phone: (904) 924-1710 11160 Beach Blvd., Ste. 111 Jacksonville, FL 32246 Phone: (904) 997-3100

Nassau County: 96042 Lofton Square Court Yulee, FL 32097 Phone: (904) 432-0009

Putnam County: 400 Highway 19 North, Ste. 53 Palatka, FL 32177 Phone: (386) 530-7089

St. Johns County: 525 State Road 16, Suite 109 St. Augustine, FL 32084 Phone: (904) 819-0231

For assistance, call (904) 356-JOBS (5627). However, CareerSource Northeast Florida warns of wait times due to high call volumes.