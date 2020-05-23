Acosta Bridge goes red, white and blue for Memorial weekend to honor fallen heroes
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – To show respect over Memorial Day weekend and to honor those who fought for the United States and did not make it home, the Jacksonville Transit Authority is lighting up the Acosta Bridge.
The recently installed LED lighting system turned the bridge red, white and blue Friday night and it will continue to shine through Monday evening.
The lights will be on from dusk until dawn.
