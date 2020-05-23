Driver killed in Oceanway crash

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A man was killed Saturday morning in a single-vehicle crash in Oceanway, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office.

JSO said the male driver was heading east in the 3000 block of New Berlin Road around 7:30 a.m. when his vehicle left the road and struck a ditch. The unidentified victim was pronounced dead at the scene by Jacksonville Fire and Rescue.

The driver was the only person in the vehicle, JSO said, and the cause of the crash is still under investigation.

New Berlin Road was closed in both directions following the crash but later reopened.