Georgia man with knife surrenders to pet police K9

CAMDEN COUNTY, Ga. – A Georgia man seen walking with a knife dropped the weapon for a chance to pet a police dog, the Camden County Sheriff’s Office said.

The Sheriff’s Office posted on Facebook that a deputy responded to a call this week about a person walking on the interstate with a knife.

Once on the scene the person refused to drop the knife, the Sheriff’s Office said.

The suspect then asked if they could pet K9 Troger, according to the Sheriff’s Office. Sgt. Sullivan told the man to drop the knife first, so he did and got the chance to pet Troger.

The person was then taken without further incident to get proper help, the Sheriff’s Office said.