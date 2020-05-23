Georgia man with knife surrenders to pet police K9
CAMDEN COUNTY, Ga. – A Georgia man seen walking with a knife dropped the weapon for a chance to pet a police dog, the Camden County Sheriff’s Office said.
The Sheriff’s Office posted on Facebook that a deputy responded to a call this week about a person walking on the interstate with a knife.
Once on the scene the person refused to drop the knife, the Sheriff’s Office said.
The suspect then asked if they could pet K9 Troger, according to the Sheriff’s Office. Sgt. Sullivan told the man to drop the knife first, so he did and got the chance to pet Troger.
The person was then taken without further incident to get proper help, the Sheriff’s Office said.
Earlier this week, our deputies responded to a call of a person walking down the side of the interstate with a knife in...Posted by Camden County Sheriff's Office K-9 Teams on Saturday, May 23, 2020
Copyright 2020 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.