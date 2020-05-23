Jacksonville nursing home reports five COVID-19 deaths in one week

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A Jacksonville nursing home has reported five new deaths due to COVID-19 in the last week, according to the Florida Department of Health.

In a report posted Friday night, Signature Healthcare of Jacksonville, located on the Westside, reported a total of seven resident deaths due to the virus. A week ago, the facility’s total number of resident deaths was two.

The latest data on cases of novel coronavirus at long-term care facilities, released by the state on Thursday, shows Signature Healthcare of Jacksonville had 23 residents testing positive for COVID-19, 25 residents who tested positive and have been transferred, and 27 staffers testing positive.

Diamond ALF in Clay County reported two additional resident deaths, bringing the facility’s total to three.

Camellia at Deerwood in Jacksonville also reported a new resident death, the facility’s 7th.