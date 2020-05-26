Deputies stop pedestrian, find more than 25 grams of crystal meth

CLAY COUNTY, Fla. – More than 25 grams of crystal meth was taken off the streets thanks to a concerned citizen who saw something and said something, according to the Clay County Sheriff’s Office.

In a tweet Monday, the Sheriff’s Office said deputies stopped a “suspicious pedestrian" on Louie Carter Road, off of County Road 218, in the Clay Hill area. Deputies said that led to the discovery of 25.6 grams of crystal methamphetamine and the pedestrian’s arrest.

Clay County jail records show Patrick Meehan, 35, arrested Sunday evening on a charge of possession of meth on Louie Carter Road.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, the arrest was made after someone called in a complaint about a suspicious person.

Though the Drug Enforcement Administration’s Jacksonville District Office was not involved in the drug bust, Assistant Special Agent in Charge Mike Dubet said, based the Sheriff’s Office’s photos showing how the narcotics were packaged, it appears they were packaged for distribution. One of the photos also shows a needle that was seized.

“Some of these low-level distributors will purchase an amount. They can sell a portion of it, as well as use a portion of it, so the selling of it supports their habit. They make some money off the product they purchased then cut some of the purchase product for personal use,” said Dubet, who said the amount of crystal meth seized has a street value of $2,000.

Dubet also credited the person who reported the suspicious activity because, without that call, the narcotics would still be on the streets.

“We depend on the community to help us. There’s a limited number of investigators and we cannot do our jobs without the community seeing it and then saying something to us,” Dubet said.

As of Monday night, Meehan remained in jail on $100,000 bond, according to jail records.

He’s only facing a state charge, but the amount of narcotics that were seized surpasses threshold for federal charges should the feds decide to get involved.