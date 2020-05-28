St. Johns County parents surveyed on reopening schools

ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. – The St. Johns County School District published a survey Thursday morning aimed at collecting parents’ thoughts on reopening brick-and-mortar school in August.

“As we plan for the 2020-2021 school year, we will be seeking parent input at different times over the next month via an online survey,” the webpage said. “Thank you in advance for taking the time to provide us your feedback."

The district’s superintendent, Tim Forson, indicated that this would be the first of multiple surveys for parents.

The form first asks parents what school their child attends and their grade level.

It goes on to ask parents to rank their level of satisfaction with the district’s method and practice of online learning during the fourth quarter of the 2019-2020 school year.

Categories for parents to score include assignments, teacher communication, school communication, their child’s engagement, teacher lessons, student conferencing and online resources.

The survey then asks parents to answer “yes” or “no” to whether they feel comfortable sending their child to school starting Aug. 10. It then asks for parents’ comfort level on three scenarios:

Fulltime return to the school building for face-to-face instruction Fulltime online learning (100% online) A blended model of face-to-face instruction at school and online learning (example: possible alternating school times, days, or weeks when students would attend school)

Finally, the form asks parents to rank the level of hardship they would face under a list of possible, unexpected scenarios including short term school closure, postponement or changes to extracurricular activities, disruption to bus route times, suspended of before-and-after school care and the schools requiring access to computers or hotspots.

This survey will close on Wednesday, according to the form.

A recent survey of more than 1,200 St. Johns County teachers found that 30% were uncomfortable returning to an in-person teaching format in August.