Firm representing 3 high-profile civil rights cases to form task force for national, strategic protests

The families of Breonna Taylor, Ahmaud Arbery, George Floyd are joining forces to receive a response “to address the violence and corruption that claimed the lives of their loved ones," according to a joint statement by the families.

The families are represented by the same civil rights attorneys, . The attorneys will be holding a virtual press conference today at 11 a.m.

The announcement is expected to include a call for justice in the death of each victim: Breonna Taylor was a black EMT who was killed when officers in plain clothes served a no-knock warrant and forced their way inside her home. Ahmaud Arbery was a runner who was killed when a father and son attempted a citizens arrest and George Floyd who died in police custody after an officer put a knee into Floyd’s neck for several minutes.

However, the press conference goes further than individual justice.

In its joint statement, the families said they’re planning to create a task force to organize national sanctions. The sanctions would include rolling boycotts, corporate withdrawal, and travel embargoes to the areas where each death occurred.

A CNN commentator will moderate the conference.