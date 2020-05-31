Police: Woman dies after shooting along University Boulevard

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A woman died of her injuries after she was shot Saturday evening along University Boulevard, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office.

Officers responding to a shooting about 5:40 p.m. near University Boulevard North and Michigan Avenue found a vehicle that had been struck by gunfire, the Sheriff’s Office said. Officers then learned a gunshot victim had been taken to an area hospital.

The shooting victim, described as a woman in her 30s, was pronounced dead at the hospital, police said.

Afterward, police received a 911 call from an individual who said they were involved in the shooting. Since then, police have detained multiple people in connection with the case. Detectives believe everyone involved in the shooting is either in custody or cooperating with the investigation.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to contact the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office by calling 904-630-0500 or Crime Stoppers at 866-845-TIPS.