SJC: Pedestrian struck and killed by tow truck on State Road 16

ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. – A young woman died after being struck by a tow truck on State Road 16 in St. Johns County late last night, according to Florida Highway Patrol.

Troopers say the tow truck was traveling eastbound, just west of Collins Avenue when the crash happened. FHP reports the 18-year-old woman was tending to an animal on the road when she was hit.

She died at the scene.

No charges are pending.