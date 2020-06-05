North Carolina 8-year-old dies from coronavirus complications

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN/CNN) – The family of an 8-year-old girl in North Carolina wants everyone to know COVID-19 isn’t only a risk for the elderly.

Aurea Morales started feeling sick in the middle of the week. By Monday, she had died.

"On Wednesday, my sister and I started to get the COVID symptoms," Aurea’s sister Jennifer Morales said.

Jennifer said their parents had tested positive for the virus early last week.

At the end of the week, both Jennifer and Aurea tested positive as well.

On Friday, Aurea had a seizure and was rushed to the hospital.

"On Saturday, her brain started to swell up, and she went into a coma,” Jennifer said.

It was on Monday when the second grader died from complications from the virus.

Everybody often associates it with, of course old people are only going to get it and die. But no, that's not true, my sister got it,” Jennifer said.

Her family is asking everyone to continue to wear masks and to stay home if you’re feeling sick. And they’re also asking businesses to wipe down surfaces and limit the number of people who go inside.

"Every little thing they do may save lives. We don’t want other parents to suffer from what we are going through,” Jennifer said.