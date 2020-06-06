For 4th straight day, reported COVID-19 cases in Florida increase over 1,000

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – For the fourth day in a row, the Florida Department of Health reported a large jump in coronavirus cases across the state with 1,270 new cases reported since Friday morning.

Florida is now up to 62,758 confirmed cases of COVID-19 with 2,688 deaths. An additional death was reported in Duval County in the last 24 hours.

On Wednesday, Florida’s reported cases jumped by 1,317 and on Thursday they increased by 1,419. Thursday’s jump was the highest one-day jump in cases since the pandemic reached Florida, Wednesday’s was the third-highest the state has seen and Friday’s 1,305 was the fourth-highest increase.

The series of case spikes come as Florida continues to expand its testing capacity and move forward with reopening the state’s economy. Gov. Ron DeSantis moved Florida into Phase Two of reopening on Friday, allowing bars, pubs, theaters and other businesses to again permit customers inside.

As of Saturday morning’s report from the Florida Department of Health, 63,095 people had been tested with an overall 2.8% testing positive.

Duval County has reported 53 total deaths among 1,764 cases.

Complete coronavirus data for Northeast Florida counties

PERSPECTIVE: From 2 cases of coronavirus in Florida to 57,447 in 3 months