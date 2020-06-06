Jacksonville’s Main Library downtown now open Monday-Saturday
The Jacksonville Public Library has reopened the Main Library downtown after closing all branches due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Main Library is open from 10 a.m. through 6 p.m. from Monday through Saturday. The Jacksonville Public Library said modifications and precautions are in place for health and safety, including:
- All customers and staff must submit to a touchless temperature check, complete a COVID-19 screening form and wear a mask at all times in the library.
- The first and second floors will be open. Runners will retrieve materials from the third and fourth floors as needed.
- Some public computers---appropriately distanced---are available on the first floor, and socially-distanced seating is in place.
It’s unclear when other library branches will be opening. All book drop boxes are open for returns. Overdue fines are waived through Dec. 31.
Copyright 2020 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.