Jacksonville’s Main Library downtown now open Monday-Saturday

The Jacksonville Public Library has reopened the Main Library downtown after closing all branches due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Main Library is open from 10 a.m. through 6 p.m. from Monday through Saturday. The Jacksonville Public Library said modifications and precautions are in place for health and safety, including:

All customers and staff must submit to a touchless temperature check, complete a COVID-19 screening form and wear a mask at all times in the library.

The first and second floors will be open. Runners will retrieve materials from the third and fourth floors as needed.

Some public computers---appropriately distanced---are available on the first floor, and socially-distanced seating is in place.

It’s unclear when other library branches will be opening. All book drop boxes are open for returns. Overdue fines are waived through Dec. 31.