Multi-vehicle crash backs up northbound I-95 near Pecan Park Road
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Northbound Interstate-95 near the Pecan Park Road exit was backed up for hours Saturday evening after a multi-vehicle crash blocked all lanes just after 6 p.m.
From the view of Department of Transportation cameras, lanes reopened to traffic at around 6:45 p.m., and traffic was inching slowly through the area by 8 p.m.
Florida 511 tweeted updated information about the crash saying the right lanes was still blocked as of 7:20 p.m.
Updated: Multi-vehicle crash in Duval County on I-95 North, before MM 365. Right lane blocked. Last updated at 07:20 PM. https://t.co/a8UnWdHTN3— FL511 Northeast (@fl511_northeast) June 6, 2020
