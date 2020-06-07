76ºF

Multi-vehicle crash backs up northbound I-95 near Pecan Park Road

Chloe Walker, Associate producer

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Northbound Interstate-95 near the Pecan Park Road exit was backed up for hours Saturday evening after a multi-vehicle crash blocked all lanes just after 6 p.m.

From the view of Department of Transportation cameras, lanes reopened to traffic at around 6:45 p.m., and traffic was inching slowly through the area by 8 p.m.

Florida 511 tweeted updated information about the crash saying the right lanes was still blocked as of 7:20 p.m.

