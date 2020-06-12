‘Below Deck’ star opening Jacksonville restaurant & bar

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – An old firehouse in downtown Jacksonville will soon become a new restaurant and rooftop bar.

Capt. Sandy Yawn, who’s best known for her role on Bravo’s “Below Deck Mediterranean,” purchased the 7,600-square-foot firehouse on West Adams Street this week and has plans to transform it.

“There’s going to be three (floors): the rooftop lounge, the second floor, which will be a private club, and then the first floor, which will be an open restaurant,” Yawn told News4Jax on Friday.

Yawn is no stranger to Jacksonville.

She routinely drops by to visit family, including her sister, Michelle Dunham, the executive director of the Jacksonville School of Autism. It’s a program that holds a special place in her heart.

“The Jacksonville School for Autism is the reason I’m here and my sister,” Yawn said.

The old firehouse sits near the Duval County Courthouse and holds promise for the revitalization of downtown Jacksonville.

“She can invest her money anywhere and she has specifically chosen to invest in Jacksonville,” Dunham told News4Jax.

Coming from a world filled with super yachts, Yawn said she was struck by the sight of Kismet, the yacht owned by Jaguars owner Shad Khan that routinely docks along the Northbank.

“I would love to see Jacksonville become a super yacht or just a maritime hub and a destination place for these yachts to come into,” she said.

One thing still in the works is a name.

Yawn has reached out on social media for help coming up with names for each floor. Though she’s testing out the name “The Chambers” for the second story, she’s open to suggestions.

You can catch Capt. Yawn on Bravo’s “Below Deck Mediterranean” on Monday night.