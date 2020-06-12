Graduation dream come true: San Jose Prep seniors will graduate in Jaguars’ stadium

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – San Jose Prep will hold its graduation this weekend at TIAA Bank Field. The school said 59 seniors will receive their diploma.

"We're so proud of them," said Michelle Knapp, Principal. "We're extremely proud of the fact that every single one of our seniors is graduating."

The graduation comes after the COVID-19 pandemic canceled many traditional senior activities and forced the rest of their final semester online.

"This group of kids has worked all these years and looked forward to their senior year, especially the spring of their senior year which is traditionally when kids hold their milestone events," explained Knapp. "After having all of those things taken away, because of unforeseen circumstances, we felt extremely committed that the very least we could do is grant these kids their gradation no matter what it took."

The graduation ceremony starts at 10:30 on Saturday morning. All guests are required to have a ticket. The East Club Gate will open at 9 am for general admission.

According to the school, everyone entering the stadium will be required to bring and wear a mask. Due to social distancing guidelines, there will be protocols in place for entering and exiting the stadium. Families and guests will be required to properly social distance inside the stadium. There will be two seats between each person.

For more information on the guidelines and the ceremony, visit the school’s Facebook page.