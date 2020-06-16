Jacksonville police looking for missing 11-year-old girl

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is asking for help locating a missing 11-year-old girl they said was last seen around 4 p.m. Monday on the Westside near 103rd Street.

According to police, Kimberly Aguilar might be traveling in a green SUV (pictured below) heading toward Orlando.

She’s described as 5-feet tall and weighs about 100 pounds. She might be wearing a gray Spongebob shirt, gray tights with a pink stripe and white and gray sneakers.

If seen, call the Sheriff’s Office at 904-630-0500.