Bradford County home destroyed after candle tips over

BRADFORD COUNTY, Fla. – Bradford County Fire Rescue responded to a house fire on Northwest 223rd Street off County Road 200-A south of Lawtey around 2:30 p.m. Saturday.

When crews arrived, they were met with heavy fire on the front porch and entrance of the home. Firefighters called in additional crews to help battle the flames, but the home was a total loss.

Fortunately, no injuries were reported as a result of the fire.

BCFR posted photos of the damage on their Facebook page.

Bradford County Fire Rescue posted photos of a home destroyed by a fire after a citronella candle tips over Saturday. (Copyright 2020 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.)

According to Battalion Chief Stuart Brandrick, the owner had lit a citronella candle on the front porch to help ward off mosquitoes and was out mowing his yard when he saw the flames consuming the porch area.

Firefighters say the candle may have tipped over, igniting the blaze.

According to the National Fire Protection Association, on average, 22 home candle fires are reported each day and can cause significant damage if candles are left unattended.

Chief Brandrick warns any combustible materials should be kept away from open flames.

“You really should keep candles at least 12 inches from anything that can burn,” said Brandrick.