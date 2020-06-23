Attendees at Bradford County graduation tested positive for COVID-19

BRADFORD COUNTY, Fla. – Multiple people who tested positive for COVID-19 attended a graduation ceremony, the Bradford County School District said Tuesday.

The school district said it was notified by the Florida Department of Health in Bradford County of the attendees who tested positive.

“This announcement is a notice for all those who attended graduation that you have a low risk of exposure with incidental contact,” the school district posted on its Facebook page.

The district added: “Those who used the masks provided and socially distanced at graduation have an even lower risk.”

The post went on to say those who had direct contact with the individuals who tested positive are being contacted directly by the county health department.

The county health department also sent a message to parents and guardians of the Bradford County High School Class of 2020, saying it had learned of COVID-19 cases in multiple people who attended graduation on Friday, June 19.

“If you attended graduation, you may have been exposed to COVID-19. If COVID-19 symptoms development, seek medical attention immediately,” the message from the county health department said.

Symptoms may appear two to 14 days after exposure to the coronavirus. The most common symptoms associated with COVID-19 are fever, cough and difficulty breathing.

Drive-through testing will be offered from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Friday, June 26, at Starke Elementary School. Walk-in testing is available at the county health department from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday.

Anyone with questions is asked to call the county health department at 904-964-7732 and press #.