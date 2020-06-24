Seen him? Jacksonville police looking for escaped inmate

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office on Tuesday night issued a “be on the look-out” for a man they said escaped from a Department of Corrections facility on the Westside.

Investigators said Steven Matthews-Bull, 31, escaped from a facility on Agmac Avenue. The Sheriff’s Office said that while he was reporting back into the facility, someone found Matthews-Bull was in possession of illegal narcotics. Investigators said he fled into a wooded area on foot.

The Sheriff’s Office said Matthews-Bull was serving a sentence for burglary.

Police described Matthews-Bull as 5-feet 7-inches tall and 150 pounds. He has multiple tattoos and was last wearing a white shirt, blue jeans and silver and black shoes.

If seen, call 904-630-0500 or Crime Stoppers of Northeast Florida at 1-866-845-TIPS.