214 Jacksonville firefighters self-quarantined; 14 test positive for COVID-19

Corley Peel, Reporter

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Mayor Lenny Curry released a statement Friday night saying that 214 Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department firefighters have self-quarantined, and 14 have tested positive for COVID-19.

The mayor posted on Twitter:

A week ago, sources told News4Jax there were 60 firefighters on self-quarantine.

In April, the Jacksonville City Council passed two emergency bills that allow former JFRD members and Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office police and corrections officers to come out of retirement to help respond to the coronavirus crisis.

It’s unclear if any retired firefighters have gone back to work, but as of last Friday, Randy Wyse, president of the Jacksonville Association of Firefighters, said there had not been any former first responders called in to help.

