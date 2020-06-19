Sources: 60 Jacksonville firefighters in self-quarantine

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Another Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department firefighter has tested positive for COVID-19, the mayor’s office said Friday.

It was not immediately known which fire station the firefighter was from.

On Thursday, the city said a firefighter from a Southside firehouse had tested positive for COVID-19.

Sources told News4Jax on Friday there are now 60 firefighters out on self-quarantine.

These are not the first from JFRD to test positive for the coronavirus or require quarantine.

To help prevent the spread, Servpro on Thursday was sanitizing JFRD apparatus that was brought to the Fire Academy off Beach Boulevard. The company will do it again Friday at the Jacksonville Association of Firefighters union hall on Stockton Street.

This deep cleaning was scheduled before the latest firefighters tested positive.