Police: Man killed in Arlington Manor shooting

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A man was killed in a shooting Sunday morning in the Arlington Manor neighborhood, the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office said.

Officers responded about 9:15 a.m. to a shooting on Cesery Boulevard near El Morro Drive.

Police said a man was shot outside his residence and died at the scene.

Multiple evidence markers could be seen on the ground as police investigated.

Police said a Black man in his early 20s who was wearing a red bandana over his face, blue jeans and blue shirt was seen leaving the scene with a black handgun. Police described the man as being about 6 feet tall with twisties in his hair.

If you were in the area around the time of the shooting and you remember seeing someone with that description, police want to hear from you.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to call the Sheriff’s Office at 904-630-0500 or email at JSOCrimeTips@jaxsheriff.org. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 1-866-845-TIPS (8477).