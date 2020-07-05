Late night fire in East Arlington community

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A fire broke out in a home in the Kensington residential community in East Arlington on the Fourth of July, according to the Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department.

Crews responded to the 1800 block of Burges Hill Drive around 11:30 p.m., Saturday night, in reference to a house on fire. Within minutes, the responding rescue workers said the house was clear. The Red Cross has been called to assist two adults and one child.

Fire Command has requested the State Fire Marshall to lead an investigation into the late night house fire.