Police: Man in 60s shot several times, body pulled from lake

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Police are investigating after the body of a man was found in a lake Saturday off West Beaver Street, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office.

Investigators said the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission was assisting police with an abandoned vehicle that was found on someone’s property. During a search of the area, police said, FWC officers found the man’s body.

It’s believed the man is between 60 and 70 years old, police said. When the body was pulled from the lake, they found he’d been shot several times.

There was no information about a shooter.