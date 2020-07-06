Deputies: Race Track Road at Bishop Estates Road expected to be closed for hours after deadly crash

ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. – Race Track Road at Bishop Estates Road is expected to be closed for about four to six hours after a crash, the St. Johns County Sheriff’s Office said Monday afternoon.

At least one person was killed in the crash, which was reported about 12:15 p.m., according to deputies.

Drivers are asked to find an alternate route if they need to travel in the area.

Deputies are investigating.