Jacksonville has deadly weekend with multiple shootings

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – It was a violent Fourth of July weekend, with Sunday’s shooting investigations following three different incidents Saturday, and another on Friday, all involving firearms.

We now have details about two deadly Jacksonville shootings that happened within 90 minutes of each other on Sunday, and a third that happened Sunday evening.

The first happened on Lake Shore Boulevard, where police said a man was shot and killed in a car after an argument.

The second happened on Broadway Avenue, where police found a man shot to death in a yard.

The third happened on Oliver Street in Arlington, where a crime scene unit had a half-dozen evidence markers in a grouping on the ground.

In the first Sunday shooting, witnesses told police an argument led to a suspect pulling a handgun and shooting a victim in his 20s while he was in a car on Lake Shore Boulevard.

The car crashed into a truck and the victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

JSO investigators said the suspect fled the area in a red Dodge Challenger. Police are searching for the car.

About an hour and a half later, in the 1900 block of Broadway Avenue, police responded to calls about another shooting. When they arrived, they searched the area and found a man lying in a nearby yard dead from gunshot wounds.

Police believe there may have been multiple shooters in this incident, but did not release any information about possible suspects.

Tonight, two men are dead after these violent incidents, and JSO is investigating both.

Sunday’s shootings follow multiple shootings that happened on Friday and Saturday.

News4Jax was at the scene on Buckman Street Friday afternoon. Authorities said a man was found shot to death in the street.

On Saturday, the body of a man in his 60s was found in a lake near West Beaver Street. The man had been shot several times, according to investigators.

Within hours of that discovery, four people were sent to the hospital after a shooting on North Liberty Street in the Springfield neighborhood.

Lastly on Saturday, a 17-year-old who police said threatened first responders with a machete, was killed by police just after 10 p.m. on Monroe Smith Road in Jacksonville Heights West.

In total, 10 people in Jacksonville were injured or killed in shootings this weekend.

According to our records, there have been 13 officer-involved shootings so far this year, eight of which resulted in a death.