How to get information on ICU bed status at any Florida hospital

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – More than 600 new cases of the coronavirus were reported Wednesday in Duval County, pushing Jacksonville’s caseload over 10,000.

Duval County now has 10,439 confirmed cases with 70 deaths and 387 hospitalizations. Doctors at UF Health in Jacksonville say the hospital has seen a steady increase in COVID-19 patients over the last several weeks as positive cases have risen all over the state.

“We’re probably gaining 10% to 15% more COVID patients every day,” said Chad Neilsen, director of infection prevention at UF Health in Jacksonville. “As the community gets more and more of this illness, some of them are bound to end up in the hospital, and that’s what we are seeing across the city.”

Baptist on Wednesday reported 133 patients being treated for COVID-19 with 23 in serious condition in the intensive care unit. UF Health reported 74 total cases and 23 patients in the ICU for the coronavirus.

Here’s how you can get information on ICU bed status at any hospital:

Go to MyFlorida.com

When the page pops up, go to the search bar and type in “ICU beds.”

The search result page will pop up and the information you are looking for will be the very first link called “Hospital ICU Beds Census and Staffed Availability.” Click on the link and it will bring up a chart showing every hospital in every county in Florida.

Scroll over to the right side of the page and unclick all counties. Then, you can click on “Duval County.” The page will list every hospital in Duval County. Now, for example, when News4Jax looked up ICU bed availability for the UF Health campus on 8th Street on Wednesday, you can see that it had a total of 100 adult ICU beds, and of that number, 92 were in use. That means eight adult ICU beds were available at the time. You can also scroll over to get the same kind of information for pediatric ICU beds.

It’s worth noting that ICU bed information is constantly being updated throughout the day, and not every patient in the ICU is a COVID-19 patient.