U.S. Labor Secretary Eugene Scalia visits Crowley Maritime in Jacksonville today

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – U.S. Secretary of Labor Eugene Scalia will visit the Jacksonville Port Authority this afternoon. He plans to meet with local leaders to discuss the state’s effort to keep workers working during the coronavirus pandemic while staying safe.

The meeting happens at 2:30 at Crowley Maritime

During a recent podcast, Crowley Maritime owner Tom Crowley Junior discussed the company’s operations and impact of COVID-19. He said most of the administrative team is still working from home, but the biggest challenge is getting crew members safely on and off ships.

Crowley said he thinks testing is the key to doing so.

Breaking down the numbers

The Secretary’s visit comes ahead of the weekly jobs report. Economists predict it would be the first weekly report with fewer than 1 million new applications.

A Bloomberg survey projects nearly 1.375 million Americans filed for unemployment benefits last week. That’s down about 55-thousands from the week before.

The Bureau of Labor Statistics reported the economy added a record 4.8 million jobs in June.

The national unemployment rate last month was 11.1 percent, down from 14.7 percent in April.