St. Johns County schools releases revised plan, pushes back deadline to chose

ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. – The St. Johns County School District released its revised reopening plan Friday and pushed by the date when parents have to choose a path for students.

Parents will still have four options for students including school-based brick-and-mortar learning, school-based distance learning, St. Johns Virtual School and St. Johns County home education.

The district’s previous draft had provisions that would change the plan based on the community spread of COVID-19, but that’s not included in the plan that was released Friday after the Florida Department of Education issued an emergency order calling for all schools to open five days a week no matter how widespread the virus is in August.

The district will also no longer offer an A/B schedule for middle school and high school students.

School-based distance learning will only be available through the first semester of the 2020-2021 school year and St. Johns Virtual School requires a one-semester commitment, according to the district.

For brick-and-mortar learning, the district said that in the event of a directive from the local health department or a state executive order, a classroom or school closure may be required.

Parents now have two extra days to decide which path their student will take, with the deadline extended to July 17.

In a video posted to the district’s website, district officials said schools will prepare for opening July 20 through Aug. 3.

The first day of school will remain Aug. 10.

The district said it will release more documents and videos addressing frequently asked questions by July 17. The district will also address standardizing personal protective equipment and begin responding to specific questions next week.

The school board is expected to address the new plan during a regular meeting on July 14.

For more, visit the district’s website.