Man and woman injured in early morning shooting in Moncrief

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Police trying to find out what led up to a man and woman being shot on North Myrtle Avenue just north of Golfair Boulevard early Monday morning.

Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office investigators said the victims, both in their 20s, were shot just before 2:30 a.m. According to police, one of them was taken to the hospital in critical condition and the other had non-life-threatening injuries.

A spokesperson for JSO didn’t go into further detail about the shootings and had no suspect information

Anyone with information is asked to call the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office at 904-630-055 or CrimeStoppers at 866-845-TIPS.